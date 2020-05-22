CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI VENERDI’ 22 MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 228.658 (+652, +0,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati + +642, +0,3%)
Attualmente positivi: 59.322(-1.638 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 32.616 (+130, +0,4%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +156, +0,5%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 136.720 (+2.160, +1,6% nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.278, +1,7%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 595 (-45, -7%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -36, -5,3%)
Tamponi: 3.318.778 (+75.380, ieri erano stati + +71.679).