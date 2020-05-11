CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI LUNEDÌ 11 MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 219.814 (+744, +0,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +802, +0,4%)
Attualmente positivi: 82.488 (-836 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 30.739(+179, +0,6%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +165, +0,5%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 106.587 (+1.401 +1,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.155, +2,1%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 999 (- 28, – 2,7% nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati – 7, – 0,7%)
Tamponi: 2.606.652 (+40.740, ieri erano stati +51.678).