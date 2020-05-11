Associazione Fornitori Ospedalieri Regione Puglia
NewsUFFICIO STAMPA

CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI LUNEDÌ 11 MAGGIO 2020

By Ufficio Stampa 72

CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI LUNEDÌ 11 MAGGIO 2020

 

Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 219.814 (+744, +0,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +802, +0,4%)

 

Attualmente positivi: 82.488 (-836 rispetto a ieri)

 

Deceduti: 30.739(+179, +0,6%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +165, +0,5%)

 

Dimessi/Guariti: 106.587 (+1.401 +1,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.155, +2,1%)

 

Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 999 (- 28, – 2,7% nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati – 7, – 0,7%)

Tamponi: 2.606.652 (+40.740, ieri erano stati +51.678).

 

Ufficio Stampa
Può interessarti More from author