CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI VENERDI’ 29 MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 232.248 (+516, +0,2%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +593, +0,3%)
Attualmente positivi: 46.175 (-1.811 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 33.229 (+ 87, + 0,3%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano state + 70, + 0,2%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 152.844 (+2.240, +1,5%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +3.503, +2,4%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 475 (-14, -2,9%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -16, -3,2%)
Tamponi: 3.755.279 (+72.135, ieri erano stati + +75.893).