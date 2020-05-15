Associazione Fornitori Ospedalieri Regione Puglia
NewsUFFICIO STAMPA

CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI VENERDI’ 15 MAGGIO 2020

By Ufficio Stampa 39

CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI VENERDI’ 15 MAGGIO 2020.

 

Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 223.885 (+789, +0,4%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +992, +0,4%)

Attualmente positivi: 72.070(-4.370 rispetto a ieri)

Deceduti: 31.610(+242, +0,8%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +262, +0,8%)

 

Dimessi/Guariti: 120.205 (+4.917, +4,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.747, +2,4%)

 

Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 808 (-47, -5,5%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -38, -4,3%)

Tamponi: 2.875.680 (+68.176, ieri erano stati +71.876).

 

Ufficio Stampa
Può interessarti More from author