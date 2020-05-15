CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI VENERDI’ 15 MAGGIO 2020.
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 223.885 (+789, +0,4%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +992, +0,4%)
Attualmente positivi: 72.070(-4.370 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 31.610(+242, +0,8%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +262, +0,8%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 120.205 (+4.917, +4,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.747, +2,4%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 808 (-47, -5,5%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -38, -4,3%)
Tamponi: 2.875.680 (+68.176, ieri erano stati +71.876).