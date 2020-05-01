CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI VENERDÌ 1° MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 207.428 (+1.965, +0,9%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.872, +0,9%)
Attualmente positivi: 100.943
Deceduti: 28.236 (+269, +0 9% vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +285, +1,0%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 78.249 (+2.304 nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +4.693, +6,6%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 1.578 (-116, ieri erano stati -101, -5,6%)
Tamponi: 2.053.425 (+74.208, ieri erano stati +68.456).