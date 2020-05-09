Associazione Fornitori Ospedalieri Regione Puglia
NewsUFFICIO STAMPA

CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI SABATO 9 MAGGIO 2020

By Ufficio Stampa 45

CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI SABATO 9 MAGGIO 2020

 

Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 218.268 (+1.083, +0,5%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.327, +0,6%,

 

Attualmente positivi: 84.842

 

Deceduti: 30.395 (+194, +0,6%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +243, +0,8%)

 

Dimessi/Guariti: 103.031 (+4.008, +4% nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.747, +2,9%)

 

Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 1.034 (-134, -11,5% ieri erano stati -143)

 

Tamponi: 2.514.234 (+69.171, ieri erano stati +64.775).

 

Ufficio Stampa
Può interessarti More from author