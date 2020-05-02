CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI SABATO 2 MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 209.328 (+1.900, +0,9%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.965, +0,9%)
Attualmente positivi: 100.704
Deceduti: 28.710 (+474, +1,7% vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +269, +0,9%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 79.914 (+1.665, +2,1% nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.304)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 1.539 (-39, -2,5%, ieri erano stati -116, -7,3%)
Tamponi: 2.108.837 (+55.409, ieri erano stati +74.208)