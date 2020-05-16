CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI SABATO 16 MAGGIO 2020.
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 224.760 (+875, +0,4%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +789, +0,4%,)
Attualmente positivi: 70.187(-1.883 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 31.763 (+153, +0,5%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +242, +0,8%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 122.810 (+2.605, +2,2%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +4.917, +4,3%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 775 (-33, -4,1%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -47, -5,5%)
Tamponi: 2.944.859 (+69.179, ieri erano stati +68.176).