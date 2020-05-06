CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI MERCOLEDI’ 6 MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 214.457 (+1.444, +0,7%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.075, +0,5%)
Attualmente positivi: 91.528
Deceduti: 29.684 (+369, +1,3%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +236 +0,8%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 93.245 (+8.014, +9,4% nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.352 + 2,8%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 1.333 (-94, -6,6%, ieri erano stati -52, -3,5%)
Tamponi: 2.310.929 (+64.263, ieri erano stati +55.263).