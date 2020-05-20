CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI MERCOLEDI’ 20 MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 227.364 (+ 665, + 0,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +813, +04%)
Attualmente positivi: 62.752 (-2.377 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 32.330 (+ 161, + 0,5%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +162, +0,5%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 132.282 (+ 2.881, + 2,2% nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.075, +1,6%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 676 (- 40, – 5,6%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -33, -4,4%)
Tamponi: 3.117.719 (+ 67.195, ieri erano stati +63.158).