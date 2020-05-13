CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI MERCOLEDI’ 13 MAGGIO 2020.
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 222.104 (+888, +0,4%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.402, +0,6%)
Attualmente positivi: 78.457 (-2.809 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 31.106 (+195, +0,6%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +172, +0,6%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 112.541 (+3.502, +3,2%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.452, +2,3%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 893 (-59 -6,2% nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -47, -4,7%)
Tamponi: 2.735.628 (+61.973, ieri erano stati +67.003).