CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI MARTEDI’ 5 MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 213.013 (+1.075, +0,5%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.221, +0,6%)
Attualmente positivi: 98.467
Deceduti: 29.315 (+236 +0,8%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +195, +0,7%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 85.231 (+2.352 + 2,8% nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.225, +1,5%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 1.427 (-52, -3,5%, ieri erano stati -22, -1,5%)
Tamponi: 2.246.666 (+55.263, ieri erano stati +37.631).