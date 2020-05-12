CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI MARTEDI’ 12 MAGGIO 2020.
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 221.216 (+1.402, +0,6%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati+744, +0,3%)
Attualmente positivi: 81.266 (-1.222 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 30.911 (+172, +0,6%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +179, +0,6%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 109.039 (+2.452, +2,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.401 +1,3%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 952 (-47, -4,7% nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati – 28, – 2,7%)
Tamponi: 2.673.655 (+67.003, ieri erano stati +40.740).