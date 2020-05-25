Associazione Fornitori Ospedalieri Regione Puglia
CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI LUNEDÌ 25 MAGGIO 2020

Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 230.158 (+300, +0,1%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati + 531, +0,2%)

Attualmente positivi: 56.594 55.300(-1.294 rispetto a ieri)

Deceduti: 32.877(+92, +0,3%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +50, +0,2%)

Dimessi/Guariti: 141.981 (+1.502, +1,1%,  nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.639, +1,2%)

Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 541 (-12, -2,2%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -19, -3,3%)

Tamponi: 3.482.253 (+35.241, ieri erano stati +55.824).

 

