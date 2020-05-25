CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI LUNEDÌ 25 MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 230.158 (+300, +0,1%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati + 531, +0,2%)
Attualmente positivi: 56.594 55.300(-1.294 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 32.877(+92, +0,3%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +50, +0,2%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 141.981 (+1.502, +1,1%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.639, +1,2%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 541 (-12, -2,2%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -19, -3,3%)
Tamponi: 3.482.253 (+35.241, ieri erano stati +55.824).