CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI LUNEDI’ 20 APRILE 2020.

Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 181.228 ( +2.256, +1,3% nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +3.047 + 1,7%)

 

 

Casi attualmente positivi: 108.237 107.771 (+ 466 casi positivi nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri l’incremento era stato di + 486) –

 

Deceduti: 24.114 (+454, +1,9% vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano
state + 433, +1,9%)

Dimessi/Guariti: 48.877 (+1.822, +3,9% nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri
erano stati +2.128, +4,7%)

 

Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 2.573 (-62, -2,4%, ieri
erano stati -98, -3,6%)

 

 

