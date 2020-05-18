CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI LUNEDÌ 18 MAGGIO 2020.
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 225.886 (+451, +0,2%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +675, +0,3%,)
Attualmente positivi: 66.553 (-1.798 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 32.007(+99, +0,3%), vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +145, +0,5%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 127.326 (+2.150, +1,7%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.366, +1,9%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 749 (-13, -1,7%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -13, -1,7%)
Tamponi: 3.041.366 (+36.406, ieri erano stati +60.101).