CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI GIOVEDI’ 7 MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 215.858 (+1.401, +0,7%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.444, +0,7%)
Attualmente positivi: 89.624
Deceduti: 29.958 (+274, +0.9%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +369, +1,3%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 96.276 (+3.031, +3,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +8.014, +9,4%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 1.311 (-22, -1,7%, ieri erano stati -94, -6,6%)
Tamponi: 2.381.288 (+70.359, ieri erano stati +64.263).