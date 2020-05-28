Associazione Fornitori Ospedalieri Regione Puglia
NewsUFFICIO STAMPA

CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI GIOVEDI’ 28 MAGGIO 2020

By Ufficio Stampa 254

CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI GIOVEDI’ 28 MAGGIO 2020

Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 231.732 (+593, +0,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +584, +0,3%)

Attualmente positivi: 47.986(-2.980 rispetto a ieri)

Deceduti: 33.142 (+70, +0,2%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano state +117, +0,4%)

Dimessi/Guariti: 150.604 (+3.503, +2,4%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.443, +1,7%)

Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 489 (-16, -3,2%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -16, -3,1%)

Tamponi: 3.683.144 (+75.893, ieri erano stati +67.324).

 

Ufficio Stampa
Può interessarti More from author