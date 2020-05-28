CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI GIOVEDI’ 28 MAGGIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 231.732 (+593, +0,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +584, +0,3%)
Attualmente positivi: 47.986(-2.980 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 33.142 (+70, +0,2%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano state +117, +0,4%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 150.604 (+3.503, +2,4%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +2.443, +1,7%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 489 (-16, -3,2%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -16, -3,1%)
Tamponi: 3.683.144 (+75.893, ieri erano stati +67.324).