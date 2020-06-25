CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI GIOVEDI’ 25 GIUGNO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 239.706 (+296, + 0,12%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati (+190)
Attualmente positivi: 18.303(- 352 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 34.678 (+37, +0,1%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano state +31, +0,1%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 186.725 (+614, +0,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.526, +0,8%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 103 (-4, -3,7% nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati 107 (-8, -7%)
Tamponi: 5.163.154 (+56.061, ieri +53.266)