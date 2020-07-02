CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI GIOVEDI’ 2 LUGLIO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 240.961 (+201, +0,08%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +182, +0,08%)
Attualmente positivi: 15.060(- 195 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 34.818 (+30, +0,1%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano state +21,+0,1%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 191.083(+366, +0,2%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +469, +0,2%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 82 (-5, -5,7%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati 87 (-6, -6,5%)
Tamponi: 5.498.719 (+53.243, ieri +55.366)