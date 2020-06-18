CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI GIOVEDI’ 18 GIUGNO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 238.159 (+333, +0,14%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +329, +0,14%)
Attualmente positivi: 23.101(- 824 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 34.514 (+66, +0,2% vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano state +43, +0,1%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 180.544 (+1.089, +0,6%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +929, +0,5%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 168 (+ 5, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati 163 (-14, -7,9%)
Tamponi: 4.831.562 (+58.154, ieri +77.701)