CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI GIOVEDÌ 14 MAGGIO 2020.
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 223.096 (+992, +0,4%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +888, +0,4%)
Attualmente positivi: 76.440 (-2.017 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 31.368(+262, +0,8%, vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +195, +0,6%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 115.288 (+2.747, +2,4%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +3.502, +3,2%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 855 (-38 -4,3%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -59, -6,2%)
Tamponi: 2.807.504 (+71.876, ieri erano stati +61.973).