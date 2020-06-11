CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI GIOVEDI’ 11 GIUGNO 2020
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 235.763 (+379, +0,16%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +202, +0,1%)
Attualmente positivi: 30.637 (- 1.073 rispetto a ieri)
Deceduti: 34.167 (+53, +0,2% vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano state +71, +0,2%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 171.338 (+1.399, +0,8%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.293, +0,8%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 236 (-13, -5,2%, nelle ultime 24 ore ieri erano stati -14, -5,3%)
Tamponi: 4.433.879 (+52.530, ieri +62.699)