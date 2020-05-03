Associazione Fornitori Ospedalieri Regione Puglia
NewsUFFICIO STAMPA

CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI DOMENICA 3 MAGGIO 2020

By Ufficio Stampa 66

CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI DOMENICA 3 MAGGIO 2020.

 

Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a  210.717 (+1.389, +0,7%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.900, +0,9%)

 

Attualmente positivi: 100.179

 

Deceduti: 28.884 (+174, +0,6% vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +474, +1,7%)

 

Dimessi/Guariti: 81.654 (+1.740, +2,2% nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.665 +2,1%)

 

Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 1.501 (-38, -2,5%, ieri erano stati – 39, -2,5%)

Tamponi: 2.153.772 (+44.935, ieri
erano stati +55.409).

 

 

Ufficio Stampa
Può interessarti More from author