CORONAVIRUS, IL BOLLETTINO NAZIONALE DI OGGI DOMENICA 3 MAGGIO 2020.
Casi totali (compresi vittime e guariti) oggi salgono a 210.717 (+1.389, +0,7%, nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.900, +0,9%)
Attualmente positivi: 100.179
Deceduti: 28.884 (+174, +0,6% vittime nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +474, +1,7%)
Dimessi/Guariti: 81.654 (+1.740, +2,2% nelle ultime 24 ore, ieri erano stati +1.665 +2,1%)
Ricoverati in Terapia Intensiva 1.501 (-38, -2,5%, ieri erano stati – 39, -2,5%)
Tamponi: 2.153.772 (+44.935, ieri
erano stati +55.409).